Obituary: Juan Roybal Jr

Juan Roybal Jr

Provided Photo

Juan Roybal Jr

December 28, 1947 – November 14, 2020

Juan Roybal, Jr., 72, of Sun City, AZ passed away November 14, 2020. Juan was born on December 28, 1947 in Gilman, Colorado to Juan and Matilde (Gonzales) Roybal, Sr. He is survived by his sisters and spouses Enedina Roybal (kidney donor), Bernice Roybal, Rebecca (Becky) and Julius Rivera and Marilee Roybal and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Juan is survived by his loving wife Eleanor of 49 years; his children with spouses Alexandria and Andrew Klein, Christina and Glenn Pero, Rick Roybal and Joseph Roybal; as well as his grandchildren Natasha Roybal, Niko Roybal, Selena Pero and Iana Pero and his great granddaughter Ameena Loftin. He was a loving Patriarch to his familia and a loyal friend to many.

After graduating Battle Mountain High School, Juan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honored with a National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Sharpshooter (M-14 Rifle) and was an Engineer and Power Train Repairman. His career was with the United States Postal Service as a Postmaster for 28 years in Edwards, Colorado.

Juan played in a band called “Us” as a guitarist with his buddies. He loved muscle cars and enjoyed cruising and revving up his 1969 Chevy Camaro down Main Street in Minturn to Red Cliff, Colorado. He was involved with the local bowling league in Avon, Colorado. He enjoyed the great outdoors in the Rocky Mountains skiing, camping, hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling with family and friends, especially reminiscing around the camp fire sharing stories and cracking jokes. He was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies in Arizona and is a member of the “Hole in One” Club during a golf trip in New Orleans.

Those who trust in the Lord will renew their Strength. They will soar on wings like Eagles. They will run and not grow weary, They will walk and not be faint. – Isaiah 40:31