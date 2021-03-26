Obituary: Judith Ann Sibley

Judith Ann

Sibley

November 26, 1941 – March 22, 2021

Judith Ann Sibley, Mom, Aunt Judy, Oma, The Fairness Fairy, looked in the mirror every morning and giggled with delight. Judy was born on November 26, 1941 in St. Louis, MO to Virginia and Kenneth Schacklin, and passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Monday evening, March 22, 2021. Judy had the biggest, most contagious smile that brought the world together. She had the ability to discover your life story in 30 minutes and befriend you for life. Her kindness and love of people made her “Mom” and mentor to everyone. Her acceptance and courage in the face of her long battle with Alzheimer’s disease taught us all the value of daily joy and grace. Judy was the light of our lives.

She graduated from Denver South High in 1959 and attended the University of Colorado. She married Jerry Sibley in 1962. She was a flight attendant for United Airlines, ski Instructor in Winterpark and Vail, dispatcher for Breckenridge PD, and owner and manager at Jerry SIbley Plumbing and Heating in Minturn. As the first family in the Peace Corps she and Jerry took their daughters to Bolivia and Columbia where she taught spanish to Aymara indian children on the Altiplano and sex education in Columbia. She was an advocate and educator for La Leche League. The Sibleys moved to the Vail Valley in the late 1960’s to teach skiing and raise their family.

An avid adventurer she travelled with her family around the world by motorcycles, boats, and automobiles. She had a passion for photography, windsurfing, skiing and lighthouses. She played soccer, and ice hockey with her daughters and was a founding member of the Vail Breakaways as their goalie.

Survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Kristena & Gretchen; Papa Stan McIntyre; brothers, Dennis and Kenneth Schacklin; grandchildren, Kodi, Tasha, Elizabeth, and Grace; and all who loved her and called her mom.

A private service will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Minturn on Wednesday March 31, 2021 and she will be interred at the Minturn Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of life this coming summer for all her loving friends.

Please donate to Caregiver Connections (Eagle Valley Senior Life). A non-profit organization she was instrumental in creating 10 years ago creating a center for respite care and support for seniors and their families in our community. Visit their website GetCaregiverConnections.org or call 970-445-0312