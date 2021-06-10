Obituary: Judith M. Schumacher

Judith M.

Schumacher

December 13, 1941 – November 29, 2020

In loving memory of Judith M. Schumacher who lived her childhood up West Brush Creek at Otto’s Zurcher’s Lake now known as Sylvan Lake State Park from her childhood through high school in Eagle. Judith is survived by her brothers: Dennis Schumacher, Alvin Schumacher, and sisters: Linda Lane, Karen Schumacher, Mary Nelson, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She will be missed but never forgotten.

Graveyard services at 1pm Sunset View Cemetary, Eagle, Colorado on June 11th.