Obituary: Judith Salottolo Rodriguez

Judith Salottolo Rodriguez

Provided Photo

April 19, 1947 – November 28, 2022

Judith Salottolo Rodriguez died at her home peacefully in Pawling, New York after losing her battle with myelofibrosis.

Judy’s ski beginnings started when she took skiing first semester at college in Pennsylvania. Judy moved to Vail in 1976 to make lifelong memories.

Judy and her beloved husband Vic were in the second wave of early Vail settlers. Judy and Vic asked what the town needed. They were told, “a shoe store.” Vic’s Shoes at Vail was born. They often closed the store so they could go skiing.

Her volunteer efforts in Vail began with a mission to raise money for Educational Channel 6 via a town parade and continued for Park Vail, Vail Valley Charitable Fund, and the Vail Library.

Judy loved all things New York, Long Beach Island, and always searching for first tracks powder and/or first tracks corduroy on Inner Mongolia in Siberia Bowl, adding to many more early Vail stories. Vic preceded Judy in passing as did her parents and older sister. She leaves behind her daughter Marisa, husband Troy Shawhan, her son Franco, and his wife Connie. She also leaves her younger twin sisters, husbands, nieces, nephews, as well as lots of Condor and Salottolo cousins.

Her family sends all their love to her for her next great adventure. She is widely loved and will be greatly missed.

“There was a girl who really loved skiing. It was me.”