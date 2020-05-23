Obituary: Justin Little
At age 50, Justin passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was born November 2, 1969 in Okarche, Oklahoma and moved to Colorado at a young age making it his permanent home. Justin is survived by his mother Beverly Leck, his father James Little, older sister Tamera, younger brothers Jerry and David, wife Anna, and his son Izak in addition to many other relatives and friends he treated as family. He was a local entrepreneur, tradesman, and a loving father. Justin lived life to the fullest through skiing, snowboarding, biking, camping, rafting, diving, and traveling. His love of music and live events garnered him many good friends. For those who knew Justin’s boundless generosity and gigantic heart, there will be a memorial to reminisce, celebrate and grieve his loss at a more socially appropriate time. Memorial details will be shared at a later date.
