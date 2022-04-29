Obituary: Justino Arana

April 14, 1969 – April 25, 2022

Justino Arana an outdoors, humble man, and life-long resident of Eagle County died unexpectedly on April 25, 2022 at the age of 53.

Justino is survived by his wife; Michelle, Children: Erica, Fabian & his partner Katie, Gabriela & her partner Wilbert, His grandkids; Acxel, Haylie, Anayeli, Biatrice, Jonathan, Jazlyne, and Junior. His Siblings; Antonio, Martin, Lupe, Fidel & wife Sonia, Teresa & her husband Miguel, Ramiro & his wife Yolanda, Marcos & his wife Armida. Justino was born on April 14th 1969 in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua. At 16 years old, he came to the United States were he met his Wife at 21 years old and began his new life. He was an employee at Alpine Vending for nearly 30 years. He was a mentor to many of those that he worked with, and was very passionate about his job!

Justino was an amazing father/husband/grandfather/brother, who loved being around his family. His grandchildren were his ray of light that brought him so much joy. Justino loved being outdoors in the sun, fishing, cooking carnitas in the sunset, having carne asadas, watering his grass, and most of all, making jokes. He had a joke for any occasion. Justino was a very humble man, always willing to give you the last dollar he had if you needed it. He always worked hard to provide for his family so that his family did not have to go without. Justino will be dearly missed, but forever in our hearts.