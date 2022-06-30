Obituary: Kara Fegen Woods

Kara Fegen Woods

Provided Photo

November 20, 1969 – June 16, 2022

Kara, a wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister. A great friend. Kara will be desperately missed.

Born in New York City, Kara grew up in Norwalk, Ohio. She graduated from New York University.

Kara moved to Vail in 1993, planning to spend a year teaching skiing and then move back to New York City. Kara’s plans changed when she met Peter “Woodsie” Woods. They were married at the Vail Chapel on October 2nd 1999. Kara and Woodsie were soulmates, destined to be together. Their children, Parker and Barrett, were the highlight of Kara’s life.

Kara was an accomplished figure skater, avid hockey player, could hike all day every day and was a beautiful skier. Kara was involved in Vail’s civic activities. But, Kara’s favorite time was spent being active in Parker’s and Barrett’s life. She loved being involved in their sports, especially hockey, their social and school functions. She rarely missed an opportunity to volunteer.

Kara was a friend to many and a stranger to no one. A walk through the village or a trip to City Market would invariably involve multiple stops and mini visits. She rarely talked about herself rather always questioned how they and/or their family were.

Kara was diagnosed with Brain Cancer in 2017. Coupled with her courage, intellect and typical stubbornness, Kara took the offense against the disease fighting it from multiple fronts. For all intents and purposes, Kara, in fact, beat the disease. She watched as Parker walked across the graduation stage in 2019 and then, again, as Barrett received her diploma three years later.

Kara is survived by her husband Peter, son Parker, daughter Barrett, mother Jeanne O’Malley, father Michael Fegen, bother Rob Fegen along with many other nieces nephews and loved ones.

Kara loved her family. Kara was the best kind of friend.

A remembrance/celebration is scheduled for July 26th at the Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. Doors open at 4:30pm. Please join us in honoring Kara and sharing what impact she had on you. Please send inquiries to Peter (aka) Woodsie pcwvail1@msn.com