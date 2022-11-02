Obituary: Karen Marie Redmon

May 23, 1959 – October 23, 2022

Karen Marie Redmon, 63, died too soon from a vicious and fast-moving cervical cancer. Karen graduated from Adams City High School, Class of 1977. Following graduation Karen attended college to pursue her accounting degree. She moved to Avon, CO in the late 1980s to pursue her career at an accounting firm and to help start a graphic design business. Karen met and married Bobby Redmon and they settled in Gypsum, CO. They celebrated 28 years of marriage in August. Karen helped her husband start Redmon Drywall. She then became a Mary Kay consultant, Sept 1997, which helped her start her own business, Accounting by Karen, LLC. Karen enjoyed collecting mice figurines and her favorite number was 13.

She is survived by her parents Howard G. Locke and Judy Marie (Mousel) Locke and by her spouse Bobby Redmon her two daughters, Christina Boyd, and Billie Redmon, two granddaughters Aubrey and Elaina. Brothers Tom Locke (Sheri), Joe Locke, and Cliff Locke. Sisters Justina Hand, and Donna Curry (Robert); many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church 400 2nd St., Gypsum, CO 81637