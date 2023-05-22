Obituary: Karen Sue “Susie” Keysor

October 15, 1944 – May 10, 2023

“Susie” Karen Sue Keysor was born October 15, 1944 in Fort Collins, CO to Alice Louise Love Keysor and Wallace Neal Keysor. She passed away peacefully with her friend Terry Fischer and caregiver by her side on May 10, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents Neal and Alice, Sisters Cheryl Keysor, Kay Godsoe, and a nephew, Jeremy Neil Godsoe. She leaves behind nephews, Jeff and Travis along with 2 great nephews, Zach Kinnett and Erik Pearson.

She graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Smith College, Northampton, Massachusetts with a degree in gymnastics.

She was passionate about sports especially the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos which she held season tickets for many years. She spent many hours at the ball fields throughout the state supporting the teams and met many friends on the ball field. One of the best 1st basemen ever!!

For memorial donation please donate to the Shaw Cancer Pavilion in Edwards or the Humane Society in Eagle.

A memorial party with pizza and drinks will be held at the Eagle Senior Center on June 4 from 12:00 to 4:00.