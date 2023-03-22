Obituary: Karin Scheidegger

October 16, 1943 – March 19, 2023

Karin Hoops Scheidegger passed away peacefully in Vail, Colorado, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

She was born in Klint, Germany, on October 16, 1943, to loving parents Hermann and Elfriede Hoops. At the age of eight, her younger sister Gisela joined the family.

At the age of nine, Karin came to New York by ship with her family and lived there for 16 years. She graduated from Long Island City High School and worked as an Executive Secretary for a publishing firm in Manhattan until she moved to Vail in early 1969.

Karin and Benno Scheidegger skied in Vail in 1965 and fell in love with the town and the mountain. They returned to Vail in the summer of 1965 and purchased several pieces of land “all the way out” in West Vail. During her time in the valley she developed homes and condos in West Vail, was a partner with Benno in a plumbing and heating company, worked as a realtor, was a host at Mickey’s Lounge for many years, a Guest Service volunteer on Vail mountain for 20 plus years and managed several rental properties.

In the late 1960s, Benno and Karin were married in Long Island, New York. After making Vail their home, son, Benno Jr. (“Buali”), was born in August 1971. As a family they enjoyed traveling the world, weekend trips to Lake Powell and watching Benno Jr. ski with Buddy Werner and play hockey with the Vail Junior Hockey Association. Raising a family in such a special place brought joy to Karin.

Later in life she met her boyfriend of many decades Michael Smith, They had an adventurous life together motorcycling to Canada and all through out the US attending BMW rallies and traveling by RV to South Padre Island, Florida, Moab and Mexico, They took multiple trips to Europe to visit there families and friends, windsurfed in Centeral America and climbed the ruins of Machu Picchu. Karin and Michael enjoyed hiking the many trails in the valley, mountain biking in the town race series where she was very competitive against the other women in the valley, running in the Vail Hill Climb, competing in many Tri/Duathlons through out the state. She was game for trying new things all the time. Karin most recently took up kite surfing because she didn’t want to be sitting on the beach while Michael was out kiting.

Karin enjoyed spending time with long time Vail friends and families. She always cherished the birthday lunch celebrations with her girlfriends. She loved skiing Vail Mountain and was out there making turns into her 70s. Like most in the early years, she came to Vail for the skiing, but it was the summers that kept her here.

Karin was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in spring of 2020. She fought it with the same positive attitude and determination with which she approached life; and was supported by Michael and son Benno Jr.

Karin was deeply grateful for the circle of friends, family, and the amazing care by her medical team at the Shaw Cancer Center who supported her during her journey with cancer. She was a very special lady and everyone she met during her cancer battle will remember her for her strong will to survive and beat cancer.

Karin is survived by son Benno Jr., his wife Kristi and their two children Benno (Scheidy) and Kira. Her boyfriend, Michael Smith, who was by her side throughout the battle. She is also survived by sister Gisela Suski (Michael) of Omaha, Nebraska, her two nephews Peter Suski(Krissy) of Omaha, Nebraska and Christopher Suski(Tammi) Dallas, Texas and their families.

In lieu of flowers, Karin and the family request that donations be made to the Shaw Cancer Center through the Vail Health Foundation. http://www.vailhealthfoundation.org – online mention Karin Scheidegger and select Shaw Cancer Center.

By check, they can mail it into: Vail Health Foundation, PO Box 1529, Vail, CO 81658. In the memo line, mention Karin Scheidegger and the Shaw Cancer Center.

A family-friendly Celebration of Life in her honor will be held in the near future.