Karl Hoevelmann

October 31, 1930 – February 19, 2021

Karl Hoevelmann passed away on February 19, 2021 at age 90. Karl, always an adventurer, was the only one of his large family to venture out of his village in Germany. He lived in several counties before making America his home. His family and friends will miss his good-natured presence and his excellent sense of humor. A memorial service will be held once it is again possible to do so in person.