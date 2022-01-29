Obituary: Katherine Lawrence

Katherine Lawrence

November 15, 1927 – January 11, 2022

Katherine Lawrence, 94, died peacefully on January 11th, 2022 in her home in Denver, CO. Katherine, affectionately known as KK, was born in St. Louis, MO. In her late teens and early twenties, she was a model in NYC. She then moved to Kansas City where she worked with Helzberg Jewelers. Shortly after moving to Denver, she had an unexpected knock on her door. When she opened the door, a tall, dark and handsome gentleman, holding a martini shaker and two glasses, introduced himself as her neighbor, and that was the beginning of what became a wonderful marriage to David F. Lawrence, who predeceased her in 1991.

KK was active in fundraising for the Denver Art Museum and was instrumental in creating the Collectors Choice Gala, which was the premier annual event at the DAM. KK loved the theater and the opera, but most of all she loved the performances at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, where she often sponsored the New York Philharmonic.

KK and Dave were among the Denver families that were early Vail supporters. A fashionista both on and off the slopes since 1962, she will be remembered for her many colorful ski outfits.

She is survived by her two children; Sally Lawrence & David Lawrence, Jr., her 5 grandchildren and her 2 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held June 10, 2022, 10AM at The Mother of God Catholic Church in Denver.