Obituary: Katherine Young Wilson

Katherine Young Wilson

Provided Photo

March 8, 1953 – January 19, 2023

She went on to receive her master’s degree at the Art Institute of Chicago and at Northwestern University where Katherine developed an appreciation and love for art and art history.

Katherine was an amazing artist. She loved all mediums of art including painting, drawing, etching, pottery, jewelry making and leather work. One of her other passions was a love for ancient music. Many wonderful times were spent listening to classical, Irish, Scottish, and Gaelic music.

Katherine shared her love and knowledge of art by teaching at the Art Institute of Chicago where she met lifelong friends and became a mentor to many.

When Katherine wasn’t teaching art, she was teaching skiing, alpine as well as telemark, for Vail Ski School in Colorado, achieving Professional Ski Instructors of America Level III Certification. She enjoyed her ski clients tremendously and loved to talk about their many successful skiing experiences and entertaining adventures they had together. Her patience, skiing ability, and expertise were admired by many. Katherine surrounded herself with wonderful colleagues and friends during her 40 years in Vail and Edwards, Colorado, and spent many hours exploring the world of antiques.

Katherine will be missed by her mother, Louise Wilson; her siblings, Sarah Wilson (Francis) Monaco and Heggie (Julie) Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and their families.

A private family interment will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Katherine’s name may be made to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, 36 S. Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60603 or online at https://www.saic.edu/support-saic/#mobileact.

Interment will be private. For information – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or http://www.RTfunerals.com .