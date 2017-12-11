Obituary: Kathleen (Kathy) Mary Yantzer, May 8, 1944, to Dec. 10, 2017

Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Yantzer passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 10, 2017.

She was born May 8, 1944, to James and Lila McDonald in Bismarck, North Dakota.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Sam Yantzer; two sons, Jamie (Erica) Yantzer and Jason (Carrie) Yantzer; one brother, Richard McDonald; 13 wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Kathy had a deep passion and love for her family, her wonderful friends and all animals.

Prior to her death, she was writing a story about two dogs trying to find their way home.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two twin daughters.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local fire department.

Please join us to celebrate Kathy's life on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at Gypsum Town Hall, 50 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum.