Obituary: Kathy Corneillier

Kathy Corneillier, a long-time resident of Summit County, passed away on Thursday, May 31, at her home surrounded by her family. Kathy was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a former runner up Miss Minnesota and competitive speed skater. After graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1970 with a degree in Home Economics Education and Family Studies, Kathy lived in Oregon and North Carolina before she and her husband, Steve, settled down in Keystone in 1975.

Kathy has forever been an educator. She spent five years teaching high school home economics and family life, but her love for taking care of children will be her legacy. For more than 25 years, Kathy worked at the Keystone Children Center, Breckenridge Peak 8 Children Center, and she started the Summit High School Children Center. She spent the remaining 10 years, before retiring in 2015, at Summit County Preschool as the infant room supervisor.

Kathy will always be referred to as Wonder Woman, as she battled ovarian and peritoneal cancer for the past four years. She loved to dance, attend local concerts and theater, hike, ice skate, spend time with her family and play a mean game of pingpong.

She is survived by her soul mate and husband of 49 years, Steve; daughters Nicole (Jason) Rosener and Brittony (Andrew Hein) Corneillier; grandchildren Tanner and Paige Rosener; sister Jackie Pauley and nieces and nephews. Dercum, the family French bulldog, brought the biggest smile to her face.

A private funeral was held. However, a Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held Friday, July 20, at Keystone Lodge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Summit County Preschool, Shaw Cancer Center or The Bristlecone Health Foundation in her name.