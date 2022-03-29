Obituary: Kellie Jean Jessen-Heyde

Kellie Jean Jessen-Heyde

Provided Photo

March 25, 1961 – March 24, 2022

Kellie Jean Jessen-Heyde, age 60 passed away March 24, 2022, following a

brief illness. Born March 25, 1961, in Storm Lake, Iowa, Kellie was the

daughter of Jean Jessen and the late Robert Jessen of Armstrong, Iowa.

Kellie was the “Patio Princess” of Juicy Lucy’s Steakhouse in Glenwood

Springs, CO. She loved having fun with her guests, co-workers and anyone

that asked, “What do you have that is Vegan?”

Back in the day, “Tele-Kellie” loved skiing “The Beav” lapping Spider/Cataract

on a powder day. Kellie enjoyed her animals and was a devoted mom to her

Puppies and Ponies, always letting them misbehave and then rewarding

them with a cookie or peppermint. She recently developed a passion for

quilting and her blue jean quilts are keeping friends and family warm from

coast-to-coast. Kellie had a love for baking and was known for her chocolate

chip cookies and blueberry bread. Kellie also enjoyed gardening, with her

pickles and tomato sauce always in high demand.

Kellie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jessen and her beloved

niece, Abby Fessler.

Kellie is survived by her husband Charles (Chuck) Heyde of Rifle, CO, mother

Jean Jessen of Armstrong, IA, brothers Kip (Lynette) Jessen of Fairmont, MN

and Kent (Shelly) Jessen of Waukee, IA, sisters Karie (Trent) Nelson of St.

James, MN and Krista Crandall of Thornton, CO, as well as nieces, nephews,

great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kellie’s joy of life, distinct and contagious laugh, brilliant smiles, and

beautiful baby blue eyes will be missed by all.

Celebrations of Kellie’s life will be held in the near future in Iowa and in

Colorado.