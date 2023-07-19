Obituary: Ken Harper

Ken Harper

Provided Photo

November 21, 1945 – July 15, 2023

Ken Harper, age 77 young, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer July 15th 2023. An eternal optimist, he always thought he could beat this dreadful disease and fought till the end.

Ken was born in Kansas but at a very young age his family moved to Pueblo Colorado. After high school, Ken attended Colorado School of Mines and received an engineering degree. He later received his MBA at Long Beach State in California. Not many people were aware, but Ken was a military veteran stationed in Panama.

His first job was a management job with Anaconda Copper in Long Beach CA. He quickly became disillusioned with the corporate world. So even though he enjoyed the weather and beaches of California, the beautiful Colorado Rockies called him home. He settled in Aspen and worked as a night auditor for a cabaret restaurant. But even in 1974, Aspen was too expensive. So, in 1976 Ken came to Vail. He bought his first condo in West Vail for 36K. He worked at the old Hilton Hotel as night manager but then friends recommended that Ken try out for ski school. The rest was history.

Ken adored teaching children to ski! His passion wasn’t so much skiing but he loved the children. He had a natural soft caring demeanor and children gravitated to him. His fondness was beginning students and he quickly became a fixture on Chair 15.

Ken had a passion for hiking and climbing. He summited all of Colorado’s 14ers along with an additional over 300 13ers. Most of the 13ers did not have trails to the summit so Ken used traditional map and compass navigation and bushwacked to the top.

A spring ritual for Ken was rafting the Grand Canyon. Many friends and memories were made in that canyon.

Ken was an avid runner. In the early days of Vail, he competed in the Vail Hill Climb and Pikes Peak Hill Climb. He also competed in over 22 marathons and countless 10ks.

As Ken got a little older, he cut back on his running and took up road cycling. He was hooked. In 1998, he rode cross-country from Seattle to Cape May New Jersey. He liked it so much the next year he did it again! In the year 2000, he left for an adventure of his lifetime. He cycled around the world! He averaged 80 miles per day and 3000′ of vertical per day for a total of 18,000 miles! He visited every continent except Antarctica. It was the best year of his life.

After Ken came back from cycling around the world, he ran into another long time local, Pam Kennedy. She was particularly friendly and wanted to hear all about Ken’s adventures. They married in 2006 and been together ever since! They shared many adventures together including cycling the pacific coast route from Seattle to San Francisco, and several self-supported biking trips in Austria, Italy, France and the Netherlands. They also safaried in South Africa, trekked in Nepal and kayaked in Thailand. In recent years, they spent a fair amount of time in Santa Barbara enjoying the mild weather and rugged beaches.

Ken had a passion for Colorado’s wilderness. He was the Eagle County leader of the volunteer group Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance. He and other volunteers spent countless hours clearing trails from fallen trees. Mechanized equipment cannot be used in the wilderness so they would use cross cut saws. 1000’s of fallen trees have been cleared on our local trails from this group.

Ken is survived by his wife, Pam Kennedy, and sisters Beckie Denman (Bob), and Debbie Danielson (Mike) and countless nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 29th 11:00 at the Eagle Vail Pavillion.

Contributions on behalf of Ken can be sent to:

Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance PO Box 4504 Frisco, CO 80443-4504