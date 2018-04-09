Obituary: Kevin “Butch” Nickolite, Feb. 13, 1962 — April 3, 2018
Kevin "Butch" Nickolite, age 56, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at his home in Vail.
Butch was born Feb. 13, 1962, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Richard and Angeline (Kula) Nickolite. He graduated from David City Aquinas High School in 1980. Butch attended the Lincoln College of Hair Design. He worked as a stylist in Lincoln before returning to Columbus. He was the co-owner of Barber Surgeons for many years before moving to Vail in 2003. He was the current owner and stylist at his shop in Vail called Attitudes. Butch enjoyed golfing, skiing, telling stories and hunting and trapping with his dad, family and friends. According to Butch, "life is good."
Butch is survived by his mother, Ang Nickolite, of Bellwood; sisters Cynthia (Pat) Coan, of Columbus; Deborah (Bernie) Eickmeier, of Ulysses, Nebraska; Susan (Scott) Marburger, of Columbus; Kathy Hagge, of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews; and Lizzie and River, his beloved kids-puppies
Butch was preceded in death by his father: Richard "Dick" Nickolite and niece: Laura Boruch.
A celebration of Butch's life will be held in Vail at a later date.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood.
A vigil will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, at St. Peter's.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 10, at St. Peter's. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Interment is at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, rural Bellwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested.
Condolences may be directed to http://www.mckownfuneral home.com.
