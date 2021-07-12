Obituary: Kevin Gresham

Kevin Gresham

May 18, 1956 – July 4, 2021

Kevin was born May 18, 1956 in Delta, CO to Acquilla and Dean Gresham. The family moved to Eagle, CO in August of 1969. Kevin attended Eagle Valley High School and graduated in 1975. He then went on to join the United States Navy. When returning, he met the love of his life Brenda and they married May 6, 1989. They had two daughters, Andrea and Kendra. The family was active members of the Gypsum Baptist Church.

Kevin loved bike riding, giving popsicles to the kids, giving wagon rides, hikes up to Muckey Lake, and singing while working at Costco.

A son, a brother, a husband, a father, an uncle, a friend. Those are the most cherished words to describe who Kevin was.

Kevin is survived by his parents Acquilla Gresham of Eagle, CO and Dean Gresham (Sharon) of Commerce City, CO. His daughters Andrea and Kendra of McCook, NE. His sisters Susan Shreeve (Jeff) and Denise Beardsley (Troy). His brother Gary Gresham (Tina). Numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Brenda Gresham and his brother Clarence Vicars.

His celebration of life will be held Friday, July 16th, 2021 at the Eagle County Fair Grounds Exhibit Hall in Eagle, CO at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Crawlin’ to a Cure at crawlintoacure.org or Crawlin’ to the Cure at 1760 Gypsum Creek Rd Gypsum, CO 81637.