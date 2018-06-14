Obituary: Kirsten Lee Jacomet, May 6, 1969, to May 29, 2018

Kirsten Lee Jacomet, age 49, who resided in Vail on and off for the past 20 years, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 29, in her residence after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 6, 1969, to the late Gen. John B. Garrett and June Brooks, of Granbury, Texas. She married Aaron Jacomet on May 24, 2013, in Las Vegas. He survives. Kirsten is survived by four siblings: Kerry, Johnny, Kevin, Kandice; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Jack.

She graduated from Aledo High School in 1987 in Aledo, Texas. After graduating high school, she went to the University of North Texas for hospitality management. Kirsten worked in hospitality and loved taking care of her guests. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Texas Longhorn fan. Kirsten enjoyed people and could always bring a smile to anyone's face. She always put her family and friends first before herself.

Kirsten will be missed by many. A celebration of Kirsten's life will be held Saturday, June 23, at noon in Vail at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shaw Cancer Center, 322 Beard Creek Road, Edwards, CO 81632.