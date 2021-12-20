Obituary: Knut Martinsen

Knut Martinsen

October 18, 1942 – December 14, 2021

It is impossible to write something to summarize the life of an amazing man…

Knut Martinsen passed away on December 14, 2021 in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 79. He was born the son of a WWII Underground Resistance fighter in Oslo, Norway in 1942. His family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1952 and became US citizens in 1958. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1960, and from the University of Washington in 1965. He was a proud “Husky”, rowing and lettering in nordic skiing and ski jumping.

Knut met Betty Christianson at a ski race in Sun Valley, Idaho and they married in 1964. Together they had three daughters: Kristin (Andrew) Robison of Carson City, Nevada, and twins Janel (David) Ulrich and Julie (Michael) Broxson of Wenatchee, Washington. He had five grandchildren: Jens, Andreas, Leif, Annika, and Kyla, and two step grandsons: Josh and Jake.

Knut spent his career in the ski industry, making life-long friends along the way. He loved the mountains and could always be found skiing, hiking, or walking dogs. In honor of this incredible man, please take a hike or an extra run at the ski area.

Skål, vi elsker deg.

A celebration of life will be held in Seattle, WA on January 7, 2022. For further details or to RSVP please email knutsgirls@gmail.com .