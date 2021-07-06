Obituary: Kristen Ann McHugh

Kristen Ann McHugh

October 22, 1974 – June 13, 2021

Kristen Ann McHugh (nee Cappola) passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 46. A devoted wife and mother, loving daughter and sister, Kristen is survived by her beloved husband David, her two beautiful children, Dominic and Georgina, parents James and Stephanie Cappola, her brother James and family and friends, who will miss her dearly.

Kristen was born in Hacketstown, NJ in 1974. She grew up in Mount Olive Township just around the corner from her future husband, David, whose paths would not cross until years later. Kristen would live in New Jersey, the Washington, DC area, Paris, France and Colorado Springs, where David and she would have their first date. Kristen would move to Eagle County to put down roots with David and build their future together.

Kristen was a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, VA where she excelled academically. She also studied at the American University of Paris. Kristen loved travel and culture. Kristen and her family loved the beach, which began at a young age for Kristen when she would visit the Jersey Shore. Ocean City, specifically, held a special place in her heart where she would often spend time with her extended family. Kristen and David would also take trips during their time together visiting Charleston and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and frequent visits to her parents’ home in Florida. She was extremely proud of her Italian Heritage and hoped to one day move to Italy with her family and immerse them in all the diversity it had to offer.

While raising her children, Kristen was engaged as a Creative Director for Sotheby’s International Realty in Vail, Colorado, where she worked side by side with her husband and his team. She was the person who took care of it all without letting you know, the household, activities, her kids’ sports and family trips. She planned everything in order to provide her family with memories that will last a lifetime, and they will have those memories to look back on fondly.

Kristen was someone that saw the good in people. She brought happiness to all the lives she touched. Her incredible sense of humor and infectious laugh will not be forgotten. She had a zest for life and wanted to seize every opportunity to try new things. Those who had the opportunity to know her knew she was a true class act and were lucky to have her in their lives. Kristen was adored by her family and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Kristen Ann McHugh departed this world far too soon but the light that she brought to each of our lives will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held this Wednesday, July 7th at 10AM at the Beaver Creek Chapel followed by a celebration of Kristen’s life at 11AM at the Beaver Creek Club.