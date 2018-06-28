Obituary: Kristin L. Sims, Oct. 12, 1951, to June 14, 2018

Kristin "Kris" L. Sims, a resident of Cordillera, passed away on Thursday, June 14, peacefully and surrounded by love in her home after a courageous four-year fight with cancer. She fought with grace and positivity and was an inspiration to those who loved her.

Kris was born and raised in Aberdeen, Washington, to the late Seibert Larson and Mary Louise Karshner. After high school, she spent time living in a number of locations, including Fairbanks, Alaska; Scottsdale, Arizona; Fair Oaks, California; and Pacific Palisades, California.

Her passion for interior design turned into a profession for many years. She eventually moved to Cordillera with her late husband, John E. Sims, to enjoy skiing and the great outdoors.

Kris was loved dearly by her family and friends. She developed long-lasting friendships in every place she lived. She enjoyed design and fashion, baking, reading, traveling, attending local events and theater with her friends, camping with her significant other, Graeme, being an extraordinary mom and spoiling her grandchildren. She always wore a smile, always encouraging to others, always gracious and kind and selfless, a dear friend to so many.

She is survived by her significant other, Graeme Doyle, with whom she shared a home; along with her daughter Lindsay Olson; son Ryan Shama; grandchildren Preston and Reese Olson; brother John Larson; step-children Valerie, Patrick, David and Lexie.

A celebration of life will be held for Kris on Friday, Aug. 3, at the Summit Restaurant at the Club at Cordillera at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave., Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.