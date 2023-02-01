Obituary: Kyle “Bubba” Owen Dolven

Kyle “Bubba” Owen Dolven

– December 9, 2022

Kyle “Bubba” Owen Dolven, age 22, passed away in his home in Minturn, Colorado, on Friday, December 9, 2022. After graduating from Cherry Creek High School, Kyle moved to Vail, Colorado where he worked for Vail Mountain Resorts.

An avid outdoorsman, Kyle enjoyed fly fishing, camping, and hiking, but his true passion was snowboarding. He spent every possible moment doing what he loved most. During his time in Vail, Bubba put his artistic talents to work and found great joy in creating digital art with only the use of his cell phone. Kyle’s art could often be seen at concerts and events in Vail and nearby mountain towns, and he hoped to one day distribute his designs on tapestries, hoodies, t-shirts, etc.

Kyle was preceded in death by his grandpa, Lynn Dolven. He is survived by his parents, Eric Dolven and Jennifer Young, his stepfather, Brian Young, his brother, Kevin Dolven, his sister, Savannah Young, and his grandparents, Vicky Dolven, Patti and Carl Mycoff, and Pat and Robin Davis. Kyle is also survived by his uncles, aunts, numerous cousins, the love of his life, Carly Medford, and many, many friends.

Kyle’s funeral services were held at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Littleton on his birthday, Saturday, January 28, 2023. There was a Celebration of Life reception held at JD’s Bait Shop immediately after. The reception was attended by more than 250 friends and family members which is a testament to how well liked and loved Kyle was and how desperately he will be missed.