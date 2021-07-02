Obituary: Larry Kunkle

In Memoriam

Larry Kunkle

April 1, 1940 – June 26, 2021

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Kunkle, 81

Born April 1, 1940, died June 26, 2021

Larry died at home in Minturn, Colorado surrounded by his family and after three tough battles with cancer.

Larry was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 1, 1940 His parents were Louise and Lawrence Kunkle.

He is survived by his brother Lynn; three children Kurt, Kirsten and Kyle; and 4 grandchildren, Lyla, Cooper, Rees and Nolan.

He went to Ohio University as an undergrad, and then attended Ohio State Medical School where he received a degree in Dentistry. At school he was a Beta Theta Phi. His fraternity brothers were active in his life.

He started his dentistry career in the Army where he served in Vietnam, and he remained a proud veteran for all his life. Larry raised his family and built a dentistry practice in Denver until he retired in 1999. He soon moved to the Vail Valley where he enjoyed all the Valley had to offer. He loved to camp, hike, ski , and ride bikes. He especially loved to ride his Harley Davidson in the summer. He took some fun motorcycle trips with his brother, including a ride all the way to Alaska. In the winter he volunteered at Vail as a mountain host. He loved to ski, as well as all things associated with mountain valley life.

Larry received his cancer treatments at the Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards where he became an active volunteer. Walking into the Shaw with Larry was like Norm walking into Cheers. He loved all the people at the Shaw.

Larry was known for his kindness and his fun nature, both reflected in the many, many friends that he had. He was loved throughout the Vail Valley and beyond. He will be greatly missed.

Larry’s Celebration of Life will be held July14. Location, someplace in the Vail Valley.