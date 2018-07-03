Obituary: Larry Nyle LyBarger, May 18, 1937, to May 27, 2018

Larry Nyle LyBarger, 81, of Grand Junction, passed on May 27, 2018.

Larry was born in Denver on May 18, 1937, to Nile and Naomi (Worley) LyBarger, and the family moved to Grand Junction when Larry was 12. He graduated from Grand Junction High School, class of 1955. Larry married the love of his life, Glenda Lincoln in 1955. They moved to Denver, where Larry owned and operated a construction and management company and raised their family until 1978.

An opportunity to work for Shapiro Development in the Vail Valley arose, where he was proud to complete many projects in the Vail and Beaver Creek areas. In 2000, Larry and Glenda retired to Grand Junction during the summers and Arizona during winters. Due to health reasons, they moved to Edwards in 2017 and relocated to Grand Junction in 2018.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; daughter LariAnna Gatewood, of Denver; sons Michael (Vivian) and Paul (Berlinda), both of Grand Junction, and Timothy (Mary Ann), of Edwards; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with two expected in July, and brother, Ricky (Julie) LyBarger, of Missouri. Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Kent LyBarger.

Larry will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, bigger-than-life personality, betting tips, flirting, how to properly tip a waitress and his dancing skills, but most of all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Larry is dearly missed. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.