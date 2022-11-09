Obituary: Laura Armour Cook

Laura Armour Cook

April 4, 1940 – October 28, 2022

Laura Armour Cook, 82, born in Lake Forest, Illinois to Andrew Watson Armour III and Jean Schweppe Armour, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Oct 28, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

Laura grew up in Lake Forest, Illinois. She attended Lake Forest Day School and Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, CT, for which she was a devoted alumnae. She attended Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, CT and the University of Geneva in Switzerland.

Laura spent free time in her youth with her cousins, brother and friends ice skating, playing golf and tennis at the Onwentsia Club and enjoying her grandparents’ farm. She could often be found with her horse Cintack or sketching creative figures and cartoons.

In 1966 Laura married George Bradford Cook from Lincoln, Nebraska in Lake Forest. After living in Chicago for 5 years, they moved to Washington D.C. where they raised their four daughters. They spent their family time in Vail, Colorado, Hobe Sound, Florida and summers in northern Minnesota. After divorcing, they remained friends until Brad passed in 2014.

Always artistic, Laura often drew imaginative characters on cards for her children. Laura also had an affinity for tradition and the holidays, pouring love and attention into decorating, thoughtful gift giving, and making her family feel special. Whether adorning a 12’ Christmas tree or carving the extra whimsical grimace on pumpkins, she always surprised her loved ones with her creative talents.

Laura adored animals and was passionate in her efforts to rescue, sponsor and support them. She honored her deep love of dogs in particular through her continuous and generous support of Guide dog for the Blind, ASPCA, Morris Animal Foundation, PETA, Dumb Friends League, North Shore Animal Rescue League, The Humane Society, and A Wish for Animals. Her favorite television event was the Westminster Dog show, anxiously awaiting its broadcast each year. Laura loved her own dogs and was often seen enjoying long walks with them in Washington, DC and at her later home in Vail.

Laura’s love of animals also spanned to the aquatic world. She was a lifelong supporter of The John G Shedd Aquarium with a particular interest in the Center for Aquatic Animal Health and Welfare. Providing a full-scale animal hospital and high-tech equipment and care the Center’s efforts were close to her heart. She often recounted her visits to the aquarium as a child and shared the magic with her children and grandchildren.

Laura, affectionately known as “Lolly” by her 13 grandchildren, had an exceptionally loving heart and those who knew her always speak of her remarkable kindness, grace, and strength. Her smile and laughter were infectious and her sense of humor and beautiful manners unforgettable.

She is survived by her brother Dan Armour (Andrew Watson Armour IV) of Jackson, WY, and daughters Lesley Cook DeFrees (Steve) of Hanalei, HI, Heather Cook McInerny (JP) of Edwards, CO, Jennifer Cook McDonnell (Bish) of Greenwich, CT, and Jamie Cook Simon (Chris) of New Canaan, CT, stepchildren Stephanie Cook Burzycki (Zig) and Thomas Cook (Patty) as well as 13 grandchildren, goddaughter, cousins and her rescue dog, Zoey.

A celebration of Laura’s life will be held this Spring.