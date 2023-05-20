Obituary: Lauren Beth Huffman

Lauren Beth Huffman

Provided Photo

December 22, 1965 – May 5, 2023

Devoted wife, mother and daughter, Lauren Beth Huffman died at home on May 5, 2023 after a year-long battle with cancer. Born with the kindest heart in Huntington, West Virginia and reared in the suburbs of Washington DC. Graduated in 1983 from Sherwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. Attended the University of Maryland. Moved to Los Angeles as an Associate Producer in the film industry.

Lauren returned to the Washington DC area, married David Charles Huffman on November 6, 1993 and later relocated to Edwards, Colorado in 1999. They have two children, Devin and Tatum, born and reared in the Vail Valley. Lauren was first and foremost an involved mother and a loving friend. She was employed part-time in a variety of roles at Vail Resorts for 23 years. Most recently, she worked at the front desk for Zastrow Dentistry.

Lauren was preceded in death by her father David Herbert Caplan.

She is survived by her mother Ellen Caplan (Bubbe), her husband David Huffman, her son Devin and her daughter Tatum.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Roundup River Ranch in memory of Lauren Beth Huffman at https://roundupriverranch.org/support-us/donate-now/

A Celebration of Lauren’s Life will be on Saturday, June 3rd from 2–4:00 pm at Windance Ranch in Sweetwater, Colorado. Visit http://www.windanceranch.com for address and directions. Boots and layers are recommended. Carpooling is encouraged. Call 970-331-3141 for additional information.