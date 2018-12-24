Obituary: Laurence Owen Wolfe

Laurence "Larry" Owen Wolfe passed away on Dec. 17 peacefully at home after battling cancer. He was 58 years old.

Larry was born in Honolulu and grew up in Lanikai, Hawaii. He spent the majority of his youth surfing along with playing baseball and soccer. He graduated from Kailua High School in 1978.

Having learned to ski on a family vacation, he moved to Colorado to attend Colorado State University. This is where he met his future wife, Jean. He studied finance and upon graduation he moved to Denver where he worked in commercial real estate. Jean joined him in Denver to attend medical school and complete her residency.

They moved to Vail in 1994 and he began working with Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate the next year. He was the managing broker in the Edwards office and finished his career there.

Larry's pride and joy were his children, Cameron and Tyler. From their births on, he was a hands-on father. They were both swimming and sitting on a surfboard before they could walk. Later years were spent coaching and mentoring them in baseball, volleyball, mountain biking and soccer. The only thing that would keep him from his children's activities was a surf trip with his friends.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jean, son, Cameron, daughter, Tyler, mother, Mary Angela, brothers, Kevin, Michael and Kurt, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack.

He will be missed by many in the community and especially his family.

Please do not send flowers.