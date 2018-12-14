Obituary: LaVerne Baca

LaVerne Baca, 61, of Minturn, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at St. Patrick's Parish Church in Minturn from 1 to 2 p.m., with a rosary service to follow at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pueblo, Colorado, with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo where Mrs. Baca will be placed at rest near her mother.

