Obituary: LaVerne Baca
December 14, 2018
LaVerne Baca, 61, of Minturn, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at St. Patrick's Parish Church in Minturn from 1 to 2 p.m., with a rosary service to follow at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pueblo, Colorado, with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo where Mrs. Baca will be placed at rest near her mother.
Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Russian spammers the likely source of fake email bomb threats, IT experts say
- Vail Resorts stock took epic tumble Friday
- Was that comment about ‘peasants’ riding the bus intended to be funny? (letter)
- City of Aspen slams on brakes with Lyft contract
- Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz gives $2 million in grants to support mental health programs