Obituary: Lee Aerie Swope

Lee Aerie Swope

Provided Photo

Lee Aerie Swope

October 20, 1975 – September 7, 2020

Alamosa resident Lee Aerie Swope, 44, passed away on September 7, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1975, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Rick Swope and Barbara Walton. Lee was a longtime member of River of Life Assembly of God Church in Alamosa. He worked for RES America for many years and was named Foreman in May of 2020. Lee moved to the Vail Valley in 1988 and he graduated from Battle mountain high school. Lee enjoyed snowboarding, riding motorcycles, hiking, boating, skateboarding and above all he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife Crystal Swope of Alamosa, his daughters, Nicole Swope and Neveah Vogt, his parents, Barbara Swope-Bickley, Rick and Ginny Swope and his second father Vince Thompson, his siblings, Eric (Christen) Swope, Keri Lamle, Amber (Bill) Hamilton, Chuck (Carla) Swope, Josh (Cynthia) Redman and Timothy (Cindy) Redman as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law Adam and Rowena Bull as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Lee was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as his nephew Benjamin Lamle.

Cremation was selected and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the River of Life Church in Alamosa, following social distancing guidelines. Lee’s family asks that everyone in attendance wear jeans as that would have been Lee’s request. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the River of Life Church and may be made in care of the funeral home office. To express condolences, please visit http://www.RogersFunerals.com

