November 4th, 1966 – December 29th, 2021 Leonardo (Chino) Herrera, 55, passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Hospital in Denver, CO. Chino was born in Querétaro, Mexico. He came to the US in 1992 to live the american dream and became an exceptional member of the community. Chino’s sweet smile and wholesome soul will be missed dearly by his family and friends.