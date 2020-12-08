Obituary: Linda Charlotte Chase (Harving)

Linda Charlotte

Chase (Harving)

July 31, 1947 – November 27, 2020

Linda Charlotte Chase (Harving), 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 27th at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. She was a mom to many, a grandma to more, and a friend to all.

Linda was born in New York City on July 31,1947, the eldest daughter of immigrants Paul Harving from Austria and Galina Harving (Denissevitch) from Russia. She was raised in Rye, New York but tragedy struck early when she lost both her parents at a young age: her father when she was 4 years old and her mother, whom Linda was said to have been very close to, when she was 11. Following the death of her parents, Linda and her sister, Vivian, were placed at the Lakeside School, a foster boarding school in Spring Valley, New York. Records from her time at the Lakeside School described Linda as an attractive girl, protective older sister, and impressive piano player.

After graduating from high school, Linda struck out west to Boulder, Colorado, where she met her now ex-husband Tom Chase. She eventually laid deep roots in the Vail Valley where she raised her nine children in a community she loved. A proud and committed mother, Linda frequently watched her sons play hockey at Dobson Ice Arena, chased her children around the Eagle-Vail pool, and toted them to and from Buddy Warner. She ran a tight ship at home but opened it to any friend in need (even when people outnumbered beds) and wielded enough patience to allow her children to grow into their own.

Linda possessed a seemingly endless ability to care for those she loved. She will be remembered for her selfless nature and her willingness to approach life’s obstacles without waver. Linda was treasured by her friends, frequently giving level-headed advice and perspective over a walk or a glass of wine. She was beloved by her children, who affectionately referred to her as “Goose” (for Mother Goose) and for whom she served as a north star of determination and grit. But, more than anything, she was adored by her grandchildren, who cherished their time with grandma, which came with endless snuggles, Oreos, adventures outside and, frequently, a new Hot Wheels Car.

Linda is survived by her nine children and their partners, Thane and Marcia Chase, Kindler Chase and Sadi Owicz, Stacy Chase, Ryanne and John Arnot, Jess Chase, Jordan Chase and Maranda Compton, Chelsea Chase and Rick Maas Jr., Jason and Olya Chase, and Christopher Chase and Braden Wagner; her ten grandchildren, Bailee McDaniel, Forrest McDaniel, Jack Arnot, Eli Arnot, Etta Chase, Jasper Chase, Amelia Maas, Dylan Chase, Veronika Chase, and Alex Chase; and her sister Vivian Harving.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on December 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM MST. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and out of an abundance of caution the celebration will be virtual. Please RSVP to attend at https://www.virtualmemorialgatherings.com/memorial-services/linda-charlotte-chase. In-lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Raise the Future (www.raisethefuture.org), a Colorado nonprofit that provides wraparound services that reduce the amount of time youth in foster care live without a permanent family.