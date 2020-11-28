Obituary: Linda McCall

Linda McCall

September 8, 1951 – October 24, 2020

Linda Lovato Lujan McCall has joined her parents, Hank and Beth Lovato and siblings Cathy and Henry in the afterlife. She will be terribly missed by so many: daughter, Jennifer Lujan; granddaughter, Sadi, siblings Beverly, Mary, and Mark – as well as a multitude of friends and family. Unseen, unheard, but always near to our hearts.