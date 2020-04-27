Obituary: Lisa Cohen

Lisa Cohen

Provided Photo

December 4th, 1940 – April 16, 2020

On April 16th, 2020, Elizabeth “Lisa” Mehler Cohen, age 79, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA. Lisa, formerly of Atlanta, GA, and Vail, CO, courageously battled early-onset Alzheimer’s disease for over 20 years. She is survived by her husband Dr. David Max Cohen, to whom she was married for 56 years, her sister Dorothy Mehler Goihman, her brother Robert Mehler both of Miami, daughters Karen Cohen Segal (Chris) of Glencoe, IL, Nancy Cohen Paul (Stephen) of Beverly Hills, son Michael David Cohen (Sharon) of New York City, and eight grandchildren Andrew, Jonathan, and Caroline Segal, Spencer, Matthew, and Claire Paul, and William and Daniel Cohen.

A private burial service will be held in Vail, CO on Monday, April 20. There will be an in-person memorial service to honor Lisa, when circumstances allow. In honor of Lisa’s memory, the family requests donations be made to any of the following organizations: Brandeis University, The Alzheimer’s Association, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s or B’nai Vail Congregation.