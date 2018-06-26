Obituary: Lise Lotte Kristensen, Sept. 10, 1966, to June 17, 2018

Lise Lotte Kristensen, a longtime Vail local, passed away on Sunday, June 17. Lise Lotte was a lively, energetic friend. Her dazzling smile would light up a room. Lotte was also a devoted aunt and daughter. Her laughter and good humor will be missed by many.

Lise Lotte lived much of her life in the Vail Valley and attended Vail Mountain School and Western State College. Her parents brought her to Vail in 1977, when she was in fifth grade. Vail has been home ever since, even when she was living somewhere else.

Lotte's formative years were spent right in the heart of Vail. Lotte embraced life and was always up for an adventure, especially with her good friends. She cherished her time with friends and family, whether traveling or just hanging at home.

She relocated to the Phoenix area in 2011 to be closer to her family. She was predeceased by her mother, Jonna, on Oct. 30, 2013. She is survived by her father, Erik; her brother, Leif; sister-in-law, Michelle; and their children: Dannielle, 12, Piper, 8, and Tanner, 6. Lotte loved her nieces and nephew dearly, and they brought her so much joy.

One last "LotteFest" is being planned for September in Vail to celebrate her life. Details will be announced as soon as they are finalized. The funeral will be held in Surprise, Arizona, with close family only. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the "Lise Lotte Kristensen Memorial Fund" at FirstBank to help with medical bills and funeral expenses.

Share memories of Lotte at http://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/surprise-az/lise-lotte-kristensen-7889106.