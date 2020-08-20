Obituary: Lois Reynolds

Lois Reynolds

November 20, 1927 – August 6, 2020

Lois Zelia Reynolds Passed away peacefully August 6, 2020. Lois was born in Silt, Colorado November 20, 1927 to Archie & Grace Calhoun. She married Royce December 26, 1944 who preceded her in death in 2013.

Lois attended school in Gypsum and graduated from West High in Denver. She worked many years as a nurse at Lutheran hospital then in Aspen and started Reynolds Realty in Rifle.

Foremost, as a dedicated mother, Lois was always very active in school and church activities. Her favorite bible verse was Micah 6:8 “…love kindness, do justice and walk humbly with your God”.

Lois was preceded in death by her son Rodney. She is survived by sons Richard of Parachute, CO, Reed of Arvada, CO, daughter Chelle who lives in Arlington, VT, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned for a future time.