Obituary: Loren Gene Chambers

December 11, 1943 – September 3, 2025

Loren Chambers, age 82, passed away following a long illness on September 3, 2025. Loren was one of four children of Ross and Alice Chambers. Sister Shirley and brother Don preceded Loren’s death. Tragically, Loren lost his daughter, Britteny, a few years ago at age 16.

Loren’s younger years were filled with various activities, including high school basketball, Future Farmers of America, and rodeo competitions. Later, Loren supported the Chambers dairy and ranching businesses, self-employed trucking, and, in later years, as a stock market day trader. Loren was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after four years of service, primarily in Vietnam.

Loren married YiYi in 2005. After intense effort, YiYi, who was born in China, became a U.S. Citizen. YiYi has a son, Robert.

Loren Sr’s children include Loren Jr. and wife Paula, sons Clint and Jack. Son Jeff’s daughters Anna, and Audrey. Son Preston daughters Everleigh and Saren.

Loren’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. in the United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley, followed by burial in the Eagle Cemetery. At the grave gathering, there will be a military tribute to Loren’s service.

After the burial, food fare will be served back at the United Methodist Church.