Obituary: Loretta Shea

Loretta Shea

Provided Photo

January 13, 1960 – January 24, 2023

LELAND, MI – Loretta Shea, 63 of Leland, MI, Port St. Lucie, FL and Lady Lake, FL passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Effie’s Place Assisted Living following a long struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Loretta was born January 13, 1960, in St. Louis, MO four minutes after her twin sister Kathryn. She was the daughter of Leo G. and Patricia (Dunshee) Shea. The family moved to Birmingham in 1961 where she would later attend Seaholm High School graduating in 1978. During her school years she enjoyed photography, playing the French horn, playing on the girls golf and softball teams, and outside school being a ski instructor for Blizzard Ski School. In the summers she enjoyed sailing, waterskiing, sailboarding and golf at Leland Country Club where she had two separate holes-in-one.

She obtained a BA of Business degree from Michigan Technological University in 1982 and upon graduation began a career at Buick in Flint, MI. During this time her passion for snow skiing never diminished and after 11 years with Buick she took advantage of a buyout opportunity and moved to Vail, CO. She realized her dream to become a professional ski instructor and was a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America for 35 years. All the while she remained an avid gardener and served as a volunteer and on the Board of Directors of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.

In 2005 in Leland, Loretta married J. Robert Borgo whom she had met in Vail soon after moving there in 1993. In retirement, in 2005 they moved to Grand Junction, CO where they enjoyed off-road trips to Moab in their Jeep Rubicon, as well as skiing, biking, and gardening. To take advantage of warmer temperatures Loretta and Bob moved to the Motor Coach Resort at St. Lucie West, FL in 2016 where she enjoyed time with her dog Paddy, long bike rides with Bob, yoga, water aerobics, time with friends, and whenever music played – dancing! Despite her illness, she never lost her bright smile or sunny disposition.

The family extends its greatest thanks to Effie’s Place and Promedica Hospice for their loving care.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Bob; her mother Patricia; her siblings, twin sister Kathryn (Gregory) Adams, Kevin (Kimberly) Shea, Michael Shea, Kerry (Ross) Satterwhite; her nieces and nephews, Genevieve (Scott) Charlton, Donald Adams, Audrey Adams, Neal Shea, Connor Shea, Claire Shea, Colin Satterwhite, Griffin Satterwhite; her great nephew and niece, Ford, and Victoria Charlton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leo Gerald (Jerry) Shea, FAIA, in 2015.

A celebration of Loretta’s life for family and friends will be held on August 3, 2023, at 4pm at the Leland Country Club in Leland. A private family burial will be held at Beechwood Cemetery, Leland.

Memorials may be directed to the Leland Yacht Club Foundation, PO Box 885, Leland, MI 49654; the Leland Public School Girls Golf Team in memory of Loretta Shea, PO Box 498, Leland, MI 49654 or the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.

Please share thoughts and memories with Loretta’s family online at http://www.martinson.info .

Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.