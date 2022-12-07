Obituary: Lori Gunther

Lori Gunther

Provided Photo

April 22, 1963 – November 11, 2022

Lori Jean Gunther (Tucker), 59, gained her angel wings and joined her mother, Lola Holt (Moore), on November 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM at HopeWest Hospice Facility in Grand Junction, CO.

Lori lived a full and adventurous life making an impact on every community she was a part of. In fact, there are 14 cities across 8 states that Lori had once called home. Throughout her life, Lori worked in restaurant management as well as food service management for the Kansas City Zoo! In 2007, she planted new roots in Eagle, Colorado where she found her calling. As a longtime animal lover, Lori jumped on the opportunity to help her four-legged friends by working at the Eagle County Animal Shelter where she’s worked for the last 15 years. Starting as an Animal Field Officer, Lori proudly transitioned into her role as an Animal Technician where she intimately cared for the precious creatures of Eagle County. Lori was a loyal and compassionate person who loved her job and committed her life to her work because she simply loved animals and believed they deserved her time and love. Her dedication, wit and compassion will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Lori Gunther is survived by her husband, Mark, daughter Ashley (Dustin), son Austin (Clare), her sisters Tammy, Kristy (Bob), and Jo, and her five grandchildren. And, if you know Lori, you know of all her fur babies: Violet (Vi Vi), Belle, Molly Jo, Ruby, Thumbs, Tebow and Bronco.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2023.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in honor of Lori and her family, please consider the Eagle County Animal Shelter at 1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, CO 81631.