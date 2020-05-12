Obituary: Lorraine Howenstine

Lorraine Howenstine

Provided Photo

November 6, 1948 ~ April 13, 2020

Easily recognized by her red hair and Kiwi accent, Lorraine arrived in Vail in 1980.

Born in Hamilton, New Zealand, she honed her surfing skills at Mt. Maunganui.

She met her former husband on Ibiza in 1970. The two traveled extensively. After purchasing a VW in Holland, they made their way through Europe, the near East and landed in Nepal for 4 months, then on to Goa, India for a 4 month stay. In spite of both of them suffering from Hepatitis, they continued on to Thailand. One month later they left for the U.S.

Support Local Journalism Donate



John and Lorraine were married in 1972 and divorced in 1978.

Lorraine was a beautiful skier and a patient teacher. Her real estate career supported her life a style and her desire to create several building projects of her own.

In later years she became a passionate gardener. Her beautiful yard was testimony to her natural talent.

She was a kind and faithful friend to those who knew her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by 6 brothers and sisters, living in New Zealand and England.