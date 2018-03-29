Obituary: Louiseanne Clarke Young Hoyt, Jan. 10, 1968, to March 24, 2018

Louiseanne Clarke Young Hoyt, of Vail, died peacefully at Vail Health Hospital with her husband, Brian, by her side on Saturday, March 24, after a 22-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Louise was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 1968, and resided in Potomac, Maryland, through high school. Childhood summers were spent in Cape May, New Jersey, and Rehobeth Beach, Delaware. Louise graduated from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in interior design.

Louise moved to Vail in 1991, with an eye on enjoying the mountain lifestyle for a year or two. Like so many, she found herself loving mountain living and soon immersed herself in building a permanent life in this community. She met and married her husband, Brian, in Vail, and in July 2017, they celebrated 20 years of marriage.

Louise had great success personally and professionally. In 1998, she founded Lacy's lingerie and clothing store in Edwards, while simultaneously managing SOS Staffing. In 2010, she branched out and started her own staffing company, Alpine Staffing, when SOS closed its Eagle County office. Brian joined Alpine Staffing shortly after its inception and continues to run the company in her absence. Both Alpine Staffing and Lacy's have continued to thrive.

Brian and Louise welcomed their first daughter, Kendra Louise Hoyt, in 2000. Their family was completed in 2003 with the birth of Taylor Louise Hoyt. Both girls attend the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy and are accomplished alpine ski racers. Louise was a dedicated mother, full of love and pride for her girls, and instilled in them a passion for travel, as well as a strong sense of adventure. In addition to traveling the world, Louise and her family especially shared a deep love for Maui, Hawaii, and made countless trips to the island over the years.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday, April 9, at Donovan Pavilion; the doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with the service starting promptly at 11 a.m. Louise was a loving daughter, wife, mother and friend to many. Her smile, laughter and many stories will live on. Louise is survived by her husband, daughters and two brothers, Thomas and Clarke. Louise was preceded in death by her beloved father Thomas (Tim) and mother Louise.