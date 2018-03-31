Obituary: Lucie DiNorscia McGlinn, 1920 to 2018

Lucie McGlinn died Feb. 19, 2018, in Lancaster, California.

Lucie McGlinn was born Lucia Cecilia DiNorscia in 1920 to Sopino DiNorscia and Frances Gale DiNorscia in Madison, Maine. She was one of six children, with four sisters, Gemma, Mary, Inez and Anne; and one brother, Tony.

Her father and other family members moved from Maine to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, where they eventually entered into the mushroom business. Lucie grew up helping at the DiNorscia roadside stand, attended high school and entered the U.S. Army as a member of the Women's Army Corps.

While in the Army at the Pentagon, she met and married John James (Jimmy) McGlinn (Master Sergeant, 20 years). Together, they enjoyed life in the Army, which later provided the opportunity for Jimmy, Lucie and family to see the world. Together, they had five children: John, Francis, Stephen, Mary and Cecilia. Lucie and Jimmy lived in Fort Myer, Virginia, and then Australia (three years), Fort Myer again, and then Germany (six years), Crested Butte (five Years), Vail (more than 18 years) and back home to Kennett Square (20 years). Ten years after Jimmy's death, she moved to Lancaster, California, where she lived near her daughter Mary Dennis and close to son Steve (Nancy) McGlinn, for 12 years prior to her death.

Lucie lived her life with much gratitude for all she was given. She was a passionate lady with a hunger for knowledge and an appreciation for the arts. Her passions included family, travel, German and Italian languages, opera, theater, dancing, skiing, the Catholic faith, cooking, organizing everything, using correct grammar, hosting others and a genuine interest in people. Her hand was always extended to all who crossed her path.

Lucie was a best friend, wise counselor, confidant, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was a soul who lived by optimism, enthusiasm and integrity. Lucie was proud of her life as a Women's Army Corps member, her years as an Army wife, travelling and experiencing life with Jimmy and their children.

Lucie cherished the many friendships that she developed over the years in Colorado and held in her heart a deep respect and love for Renie and David Gorsuch, of Vail. She always drew upon her faith and family to experience life and all it had to offer. Until her death, Lucie remained the adorable, feisty, exuberant soul she had been her whole life. None of the many friends she made in life would deny her unique sparkle, and no one remained a stranger for long.

Lucie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters and brother, her son Francis and beloved daughter-in-law Nancy Park McGlinn (wife of Stephen). She is survived by John (Nadja) McGlinn, of Iowa City, Iowa; daughter-in-law Rhonda McGlinn, of Reno, Nevada; Stephen McGlinn, of Laguna Niguel, California; Mary Dennis, of Lancaster, California; and Cecilia (Nick) Darrow, of Smithtown, New York. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Natasha Volpe and Sean McGlinn; John Houston and Montana Dennis; and Nicholas J. and Lucia Darrow.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kuzo and Grieco Funeral Home. Dear friend of the family Bishop Lawrence Brandt, together with Father Christopher Rogers, will celebrate a rite of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Interment will immediately follow Mass at noon at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Kennett Square.

A light luncheon will be held at the Hilton (Longwood) Garden Inn, 815 East Baltimore Pike, from 1 to 4 p.m. for family and friends.