Obituary: Lucinda (Cindi) Ann Holcomb

Lucinda (Cindi)

Ann Holcomb

February 28, 1958 – August 25, 2021

Lucinda (Cindi) Ann Holcomb, 63, of Eagle, Colorado succumbed to her three year battle with cancer on the evening of August 25th, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Cindi grew up in Green River, Wyoming, where she met and married the love of her life, Chuck Holcomb. She enjoyed work at Riverside Nursery before the family relocated to Eagle, CO. Cindi worked as an early childhood educator and continued her passion for working with plants at Spring Valley Nursery. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tending to her personal gardens, and sewing and baking with her grandkids. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. Cindi will be dearly missed and always remembered.

She is survived by her husband Chuck Holcomb, her children Melissa Dallmann, Amanda Holcomb, David Holcomb, Ambrose Holcomb, seven grandchildren, parents Gertrude and Dewey Gerrard, brother Bob Gerrard, and sister Bonnie Mendivil. We invite all of Cindi’s friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at Calvary Christian Fellowship located at 35 Lindbergh Drive Gypsum, CO on Friday September 3rd at 2:00PM.