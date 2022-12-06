Obituary: Lucy Borroel

Lucy Borroel

February 1, 1937 – November 25, 2022

Lucy Borroel, 95, passed away peacefully in Pueblo on Nov. 25, 2022. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Jose) Jaramillo, Paul Rodarte, Patsy Chacon, Richard Sharman, Johnny Sharman, and Darrell Sharman; daughter-in-law, Irene (Dave) McClure; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bena Miller and Margaret (John) Noriega; and brothers, Bobby Lobato and Jim (Billie) Lovato. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe Borroel; parents; brothers, Joe, Fred, and Hank Lovato; son, Richard Rodarte; and son-in-law, Lalo Chacon. Lucy was born to Mary and Elisio Lovato on Feb. 1, 1927, in Canon City, Colo., and worked in schools in Leadville and Gypsum in food service. She enjoyed family get-togethers, the Denver Broncos, music, and “Silver Bullets.” Cremation by Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Rosary is followed by the memorial Mass, at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Parish, 215 Capitol St., Eagle, Colo. Reception will follow Mass at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course, 530 Cotton Ranch Dr. x350, Gypsum. Interment, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Oak Creek Cemetery in Oak Creek, Colo.

