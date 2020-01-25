Obituary: Luther Duett

Luther (Trapper) Duett died Friday night at home on January 17 in Eagle, Co at the age of 78. Luther is survived by his wife of 49 years Dora, daughter Ann M. Emmett, and granddaughter Sage Emmett. Luther served in the Air Force for 12 years, after leaving the service he worked for Aramco Oil Company. After eight years in Saudi Arabia Luther and Dora moved back to Texas. Until finally relocating to Colorado to be active grandparents. Luther started a mechanical company; Trapper Mechanical. He was soon serving the community and extremely happy, he absolutely loved working with his customers and repairing appliances; Three weeks before he passed away he was still taking calls trying to help his customers. “Trapper” as he liked to be called loved the Lord and loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held Saturday; February 8th at 10:00 at Grace Fellowship church 525 McGregor Gypsum, CO 81637