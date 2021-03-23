Obituary: Lyn Merrick

Lyn Merrick

February 16, 1947 – March 19, 2021

Lyn Carl Merrick was born Feb. 16, 1947 in Idaho and passed away of natural causes on March 19, 2021 at the age of 74. Lyn was born to Charles and Billie Merrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings and a stepson, Rusty Bumgardner. His remaining sister, Jene Ueberroth, lives in Bakersfield, California.

Lyn graduated high school in Ashton, Idaho and earned a vocational agriculture degree from the University of Idaho. Lyn married Carolyn and from this union they had three sons. Jason Merrick of Merlin, Oregon, Joel Merrick (Nicole) and their four children of Kimberly, Idaho and Jeff Merrick (Michelle) and their four children of Caldwell, Idaho.

Lyn’s careers led him to many areas. He was a County Extension Agent in Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado. He taught Vocational Education on an Indian Reservation in Wyoming. After moving to Eagle, Colorado where he met and married Margaret Bumgardner in 1988. From this union he gained three stepsons – Rusty Bumgardner (deceased) (Sheryl) and her son, Raymond Bumgardner (Stacy) and their three children of Silt, Colorado, and Rick Bumgardner (Becky) and their two children of Eagle, Colorado. Lyn was a proud father and grandfather to all of his children.

Lyn especially enjoyed packing and outfitting, the outdoors, and his mules. He and Margaret rode many, many miles on their mules. It was Lyn’s wish to not have a service and to have his ashes spread on Grouse Mountain where he rode and packed for years. Lyn’s family in Idaho are looking to plan a memorial service in the summer months near the family property in Ashton, Idaho and will share more information as soon as it is available.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would please make a donation to the American Heart Association. Donations can be sent to: https://www.heart.org/

American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association

PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030