Obituary: Lynn Ann Peterson, Dec. 1, 1953, to June 28, 2018

A former Vail resident from 1977 to 1995, Lynn Ann Peterson worked for Vail Resorts in mountain restaurant management, taught in the Eagle County school system, managed rental properties and worked at Vail Valley Medical Center in the Office of Development.

She is survived by her husband, Nels Peterson, of Park Rapids, Minnesota; her sons Christopher Peterson, of Norfolk, Virginia; Jon (Kristie) Peterson and grandson Weston Peterson, of Louisville.

A celebration of Lynn's life will be held Saturday, July 14, at 2 p.m., at Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minnesota.