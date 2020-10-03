Obituary: Mabel Maria Felix

Mabel Maria Felix

Mabel Maria

Felix

August 23, 1939 – September 20, 2020

Mabel Maria Felix, 81, passed away on September 20, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. A celebration of life will be held in a future date.

Mabel was born on August 23rd, 1939 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Ben and Mary Garcia. Mabel spent 56 years in Albuquerque where she raised her 7 children Leroy Sandoval, George Felix, Ben Sandoval, Angel Felix, Darlene, Grace Barraza-Brown, and Theresa Felix. Mabel met her Husband Jose Felix in Albuquerque where they were happily married for 50 beautiful years prior to Joe’s passing on May 24th, 2005.

Mabel and Joe were eager to provide the best life for their grandkids Joey Felix and Joseph Felix who they also raised and moved to Gypsum, Colorado. That is where they worked at the Valley Restaurant and then proceeded to work at Columbine Market where Mabel worked 20 glorious years at the Deli. She was known for Mabel’s Monday specials where she provided the town with her best recipes and had her award winning Green Chili.

Mabel was truly known as being such a strong, caring, and loving person. She always made sure meals were cooked, her family was taken care of, and was the best person you could talk to when times were hard. Although, faced with many illnesses towards the end of her life she never complained and always found a way to enjoy life and spend time with her great grandkids who she loved so very much, Braxton Felix and Roman Felix.

Mabel survived by Leroy and Angela Sandoval, Ben and Michelle Sandoval, George Felix, Grace and Valentin Barraza, Angel Felix, also her brothers Pilar Garcia, Maurice Garcia, Fay Craney and Grandkids Joey and Alicia Felix, Joseph Felix and Shaina Merrick, Joel Felix, Emerald Felix, Leroy Valles, Theresa Felix, Carlos Quezada, Julian Quezada, Isiah Quezada, Destiny Medina, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mabel is reunited in heaven with her Husband Joe Felix, Daughter Theresa Felix, Daughter Darlene, parents Ben and Mary Garcia, Brother Benny Garcia, and Sister Sally Lopez.