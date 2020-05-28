Obituary: Malcolm “Jack” Howe, Jr.

Malcolm "Jack" Howe

Provided Photo

May 26, 1929 ~ May 24, 2020

Malcolm “Jack” Howe was called home to the Lord on May 24th, 2020, just two days before his 91st birthday. Jack is preceded in death by parents, Malcolm and Olive, sister, Dorothy Skarjune, and daughter, Mary Jennifer. Jack is survived by wife Betty Anne Howe, of Cartersville, GA, sons and daughters, Susan, Big John, Lawrence, Kay, Douglas, Brian, John, Julia, Christopher, Gordon, Holly, and Andrew. He is also survived by many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren (too many to name) and many loving sons and daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, as well as friends. Raised in Detroit, MI, Jack was a standout in all sports including Hockey, Football, Basketball, Boxing, Racing, and Skiing. Jack also enjoyed hunting and was a true marksman. An avid Detroit Red Wings fan, he enjoyed hockey most of all. He was an outstanding player and even better coach. He loved to teach young children the joy of skating. Jack owned a successful roofing business in Grand Blanc, MI. He taught his children, and any other interested neighborhood kids, the roofing trade and the benefits and rewards of hard work. The lives he touched with his knowledge of the trade are endless. Jack was also an Elder at Faith Lutheran Church in Grand Blanc, where he and his family shared many friendships. In the early 80s, Jack moved to Vail, CO to enjoy semi-retirement with his wife, Betty. When not perfecting his skiing skills, he helped Betty start Gracious Savior Lutheran Church and Vail Christian High School. He also coached the 5 and 6 year old “learn to play hockey” age group, which he loved! The last 30 years of his life were spent in the Atlanta area, as he moved to be closer to family and help run the family roofing business that had been relocated there. Jack and Betty helped form Savior of All Lutheran Church in Cartersville, GA. He left his mark in Cartersville and will be missed by many friends in that community. What was most important to Jack was family. He loved babies and he loved “coaching” his family in business, sports, and living life. He adored his wife, Betty who took care of him until his departure. He loved to laugh, to eat, and to make others feel good about themselves. These are some of his dearest accomplishments. One of Jack’s mantras was “it doesn’t take any longer to do something correctly than incorrectly”. In sports, family, work, faith, friendship, and life he held true to this belief as evidenced by all of those he touched. Selfishly we say good-bye to the best husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor. We know that he will leave his mark in Heaven, as well. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial cannot be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to a charity of your choice in Jack’s name. Malcolm